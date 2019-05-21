Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Dean Wein


1962 - 2019
Dean Wein Obituary
Dean Wein
Dean Corbett Wein, 57, of Lavaca, passed away with his family by his side on May 18, 2019. He was born March 22, 1962, in Odessa, Texas, to the late Charlie and JoAnn Rich Wein. Dean was a member of East Side Baptist Church. He was a master electrician and a housing officer for Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council. He enjoyed watching Texas Longhorn Football with his sons, cooking for his family and friends, playing with his grandsons and vacationing with his family.
He is survived by the love of his life of 34 years, Jody; four children, Kristopher Wein and wife Amy, Katie Dunn and husband Joseph, Kari Wein and Kevin Wein and wife Ashlee, all of Lavaca; four grandchildren, Kalan and Beckett Dunn and Noah and Heath Wein; siblings, Charlie Wein and wife Raynell, Paul Wein and wife Pam, Pat Wein and Jodee McIver and husband Randy; 17 nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at East Side Baptist Church with burial to follow at Steep Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Calvin Williams, David Armstrong, Jon Green, Kurt Smith, Rob Floyd and Paul Brosnan.
Memorials may be made to East Side Baptist Church or Prostate Cancer Foundation.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2019
