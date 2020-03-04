|
Deanna Rush
Deanna "Dee" Careen Rush, 59, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Fort Smith from a rare form of dementia, frontotemporal degeneration (FTD).
Dee was born in Fort Smith on Aug. 13, 1960, to Tommy Rush and Adgelene Rush Sommer. She graduated from Lavaca High School in 1978 and over the years was employed as a bank teller, rural mail carrier and in retail. She was blessed with two children from her first marriage, Aaron and Kerri. Dee accepted the Catholic faith as an adult and raised her children in the church.
Her most cherished role in life was that of a loving, devoted mother. Dee was a dependable volunteer for her children's many activities at Immaculate Conception School, Trinity Junior High and Northside High School. She was a faithful daughter, granddaughter and sister who consistently provided care for her family with kindness and love. Deanna was also a fun-loving aunt to her nine nieces and nephews.
Dee was an avid and talented gardener, a creative and skilled decorator and a successful event planner. She was actively involved in community service through Young Women's Community Guild, Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair Junior Livestock Auctions and Carnall 4-H Club. She was a charter member of Lavaca Lions Club. Food-loving family and friends greatly miss her amazing deviled eggs, luscious chocolate gravy and comforting hot chocolate mix. Those who knew her well will always recall her love of driving with the music turned up and the windows down and, of course, her devotion to Dr. Pepper.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Rush; and her dear cousin, Terry Balliew.
Dee will be forever remembered by her son, Aaron McMahon of Fort Smith; her daughter, Kerri McMahon of Fayetteville; her mother, Adgelene Sommer of Lavaca; and her brother, Shawn Rush of Lavaca. She is also survived by her former husband, David McMahon Jr.
Her extended family and dear friends were integral in her life and the compassionate care they gave her over the extended period of her degenerative brain disease ensured that her important life connections were sustained and her dignity was honored. Generosity of time and countless thoughtful efforts contributed greatly to the quality of her life and will never be forgotten.
Graveside memorial service honoring Dee's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Oak Valley Cemetery on Highway 96 south of Lavaca, officiated by Father John Antony. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, Dee's family asks that donations be made in her name to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) by visiting www.theaftd.org.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020