Debbie Berry
Debbie (Fox) Berry, 59, of Scranton died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Clarksville.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Meinrad Catholic Cemetery in Prairie View under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard; two sons, Scott and Zachary Berry, both of Scranton; seven sisters, Lawrence Copeland, Gloria Goodin, Carolyn Ward, Cindy Schluterman, Cherry Kremer, Nancy Neumeier and Mary Koch; and five brothers, John, Jim, David, Don and Richard Fox.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019
