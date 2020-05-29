Debbie Berryman
Debbie Berryman, 65, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Berryman; a sister, Elaine Weaver; and three brothers, Bobby, Jerry and Sunny Weaver.
She is survived by two brothers, Gary Weaver of Van Buren and Dennis Weaver of Alma; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Rick Johnson of Lavaca.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to River Valley Food Bank, 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.