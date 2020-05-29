Debbie Berryman
Debbie Berryman
Debbie Berryman, 65, of Van Buren died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two brothers, Gary and Dennis Weaver.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
