Debbie Brewer
Deborah "Debbie" Jean Brewer, 56, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 8, 1963, in Fort Smith to the late James Pound and Edith Frye.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth D. Brewer of the home; three daughters, Alisha Prewett and husband Preston of Roland and Whitney Kidd and Christy Lynn, both of Muldrow; three sons, Wesley Cleland and wife Jessica of Vilonia, Scotty Cleland and wife Rose of Poteau and Scott Brewer of Muldrow; her adoptive parents, Wesley and Pat Pettigrew of Paris; a sister, Marsha Tabor and husband Owen of Muldrow; four brothers, Doyle Goodson and Bill Goodson, both of Roland, Kevin Pound of Barling and Ricky Pound of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Liberty Assembly of God in Muldrow with interment to follow at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 27, 2020