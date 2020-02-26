Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Brewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Brewer Obituary
Debbie Brewer
Deborah "Debbie" Jean Brewer, 56, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 8, 1963, in Fort Smith to the late James Pound and Edith Frye.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth D. Brewer of the home; three daughters, Alisha Prewett and husband Preston of Roland and Whitney Kidd and Christy Lynn, both of Muldrow; three sons, Wesley Cleland and wife Jessica of Vilonia, Scotty Cleland and wife Rose of Poteau and Scott Brewer of Muldrow; her adoptive parents, Wesley and Pat Pettigrew of Paris; a sister, Marsha Tabor and husband Owen of Muldrow; four brothers, Doyle Goodson and Bill Goodson, both of Roland, Kevin Pound of Barling and Ricky Pound of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Liberty Assembly of God in Muldrow with interment to follow at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -