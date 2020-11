Or Copy this URL to Share

Debbie Reeves

Debbie Brown Reeves, 63, of Cabot died Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Reichert, Okla., under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



