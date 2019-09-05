|
|
Debbie Smith
Debbie Tibbit Smith, 53, of Pocola was born April 20, 1966, in Stilwell, Okla., to Shirley Ann (Kelley) Tibbit and Lloyd Dale Tibbit. She passed away Sept. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. She married Rick Smith on Oct. 26, 2002, in Eureka Springs. Mrs. Smith was an insurance biller for medical facilities.
Survivors are her husband, Rick of the home; children, Jerod Neale and Candice of Stilwell, Gayla Neale of Sallisaw, Kaitlin Grim and Eric of Sallisaw, Brandon Smith and Courtney of Hackett and Madison Martin and Brian of Greenwood; grandchildren, Keira, Abbiegayle, Abreeonna, Jaci, Judson, AnnaKay, Isabella, Ryker, Kingsley, Dylan, Bronson and Mercy; and sister, Karen Dotson of Stilwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Tibbit.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at First Christian Church in Sallisaw. Burial will follow at Stilwell Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
Active pallbearers will be Alex Barron, Mike Day, Kevin Stites, Jeremy Webb and Brian Martin.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 6, 2019