Debbie Smith Obituary
Debbie Tibbit Smith, 53, of Pocola died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church in Sallisaw with burial at Stilwell Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Rick; five children, Jerod Neale of Stilwell, Okla., Gayla Neale and Kaitlyn Grim, both of Sallisaw, Brandon Smith of Hackett and Madison Martin of Greenwood; a sister, Karen Dotson of Stilwell; and 12 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 7, 2019
