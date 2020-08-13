Debora Delaney
Debora Lee Delaney, 61, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born April 2, 1959, in Carlsbad, Calif., to Robert and Jeannie (Girty) Neely. Debora was a dental assistant.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; a daughter, Fauna Mae Martin of Fort Smith; her parents, Robert and Jeannie Neely of Barling; a granddaughter; and numerous close friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
