|
|
Deborah Albert
Deborah Kay (Kissinger) Albert, 64, of Fort Smith passed away April 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Belleville, Ill., to Paul and Elfred (Dean) Kissinger. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jared Kissinger; and her oldest son, Eric Jarnagin.
Survivors include a daughter, Rebekah Khilling; two sons, Kyle Jarnagin and Daniel Albert; two sisters, Paulette Branch and Lisa Thompson; three brothers, David Kissinger, Mark Kissinger and Jason Kissinger; six grandchildren, Lily, Eva, Beth, Jackson, Samson and Gabe; and numerous other friends, relatives and loved ones.
Private family service will be held at the Kissinger family farm at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Honorary pallbearers are David Kissinger, Mark Kissinger and Jason Kissinger.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020