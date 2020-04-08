Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Albert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Albert


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Albert Obituary
Deborah Albert
Deborah Kay (Kissinger) Albert, 64, of Fort Smith passed away April 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Belleville, Ill., to Paul and Elfred (Dean) Kissinger. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jared Kissinger; and her oldest son, Eric Jarnagin.
Survivors include a daughter, Rebekah Khilling; two sons, Kyle Jarnagin and Daniel Albert; two sisters, Paulette Branch and Lisa Thompson; three brothers, David Kissinger, Mark Kissinger and Jason Kissinger; six grandchildren, Lily, Eva, Beth, Jackson, Samson and Gabe; and numerous other friends, relatives and loved ones.
Private family service will be held at the Kissinger family farm at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Honorary pallbearers are David Kissinger, Mark Kissinger and Jason Kissinger.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -