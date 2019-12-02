|
Deborah Beaty
Deborah Ann Beaty, 65, of Cove died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Cove with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; a daughter, Lorene White of Mena; a son, Paul Beaty Jr. of Acorn; her mother, Evelyn Edwards of Longview, Texas; two sisters, Patricia Carpenter and Vickie Crow; five brothers, Larry, Jerry, Wesley, Charles and Joe Edwards; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019