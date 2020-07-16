Deborah Chambers
Deborah Ann Cole Chambers, who resided in the Coles Chapel community, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 1, 1954, in Ozark to Jonathan "Sonny Boy" Whitman Cole and Tommie Alene (Taylor) Cole Brophy. She was 65 years old.
Debbie was a licensed practical nurse for 48 years and retired from Cooper Clinic in Paris. She was a 1972 graduate of County Line High School and a member of Coles Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven J. Chambers; her father, Sonny Boy Cole; and her stepfather, Michael Brophy.
She is survived by two daughters, Tommie Lea Chambers and Grace Chambers; a son, Jonathan Chambers; a stepson, Chad Chambers; an adopted son, Zach English; her mother, Tommie Brophy; her stepmother, Belva Lea Cole; a sister, Rebecca Fick; a brother, David Cole; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. Burial will follow at Coles Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charleston Dog Shelter, P.O. Box 118, Charleston, AR 72933.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
.