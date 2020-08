Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah Crawford

Deborah Mae Crawford, 62, died Aug. 28, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; three daughters, Roxanne Chaffee, Amanda Rohim and Trisha Dime; a sister, Kay Mendenhall; and 10 grandchildren.



