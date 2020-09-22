Deborah Harris

Deborah Louise Harris, 65, of Fort Smith died Sept. 9, 2020.

Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie; five daughters, Aiyana Martin and Stephanie, LaRhonda, Ashley and Whitney Harris; her parents, Hester Nation and Clarence Toran; six sisters, Shirley Carter, Clara Davis, Dianne and Janette Johnson, Stephanie Henry and Kimberly McKinley; six brothers, Clarence, Donald, Paul and Eric Toran and Phil and Jerry Perry; and five grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



