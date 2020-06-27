Deborah Johnson
Deborah "D.J." Jean Johnson, age 18, of Uniontown left this earthly world on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec 19, 2001, in Uniontown surrounded by her family. D.J. was a little spit fire who loved her family, friends and furbabies. She enjoyed riding horses, dirt track racing, motorcycle riding, eating tacos and, most of all, terrorizing her family by giving them a hard time. She showed no mercy to her sister's boyfriends and has — allegedly — even broken a few of their ribs.
Even though her time with us was cut short, she stole many hearts and took a big chunk of them with her.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Rufus Johnson and Faye Acree; her maternal grandfather, Harrison Perry; and a nephew, Pete Clenney.
She is survived by her loving family: her parents, Jimmie and Lisa Johnson; and siblings, Jimmie II, Quintin, Alesha, Liza, Miriam, Jonadab, Hannah, Joshua, Leah, Jason and John Mark; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends and family. She is also survived by her horse, Sassy; her dog, Maxie Mae: and her cat, "B."
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Sarah Grove Cemetery, 154 Sarah Grove Lane, Van Buren. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her brothers.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.