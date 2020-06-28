Deborah Johnson
Deborah Johnson
Deborah "D.J." Jean Johnson, 18, of Uniontown died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Sarah Grove Cemetery in Van Buren.
She is survived by her parents, Lisa and Jimmie Johnson; and 11 siblings, Jimmie II, Quintin, Alesha, Liza, Miriam, Jonadab, Hannah, Joshua, Leah, Jason and John Mark.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
