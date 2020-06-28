Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah Johnson

Deborah "D.J." Jean Johnson, 18, of Uniontown died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Sarah Grove Cemetery in Van Buren.

She is survived by her parents, Lisa and Jimmie Johnson; and 11 siblings, Jimmie II, Quintin, Alesha, Liza, Miriam, Jonadab, Hannah, Joshua, Leah, Jason and John Mark.

Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



