Deborah Johnston
Deborah Coleen Johnston, of Waldron, passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Waldron surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born March 17, 1957, to Charles Ted Johnston and Kathleen Mary (Adams) in Bates. She was 62 years old. Debbie was a fun-loving, family-oriented woman. She cherished time with her family and made the most of each opportunity. Her nieces and nephews were like her own. Each one had a special place in her heart. When she wasn't making memories with family, Debbie loved to read and fish. Some of her greatest times were spent on the softball field with good friends. She leaves a legacy of love, kindness and will be remembered for her big smile.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Kathleen M. Higgins of Waldron; her lifelong partner, Chris Silvey of Waldron; and one son, Jason Silvey and wife Shannon. Nana will forever remain in the hearts of her two grandchildren, Aiden and Aspen. Debbie is also survived by one favorite sister, Diana Hattabaugh and husband Jerald of Mansfield; four brothers, Ted Johnston and wife Janie of Bates and Snuffy Johnston and wife Sheila, Kenny Johnston and wife Kathy and Terry Johnston, all of Waldron. Debbie will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives she impacted, including a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bud Johnston; and one niece, Ginger Johnston.
Debbie's memorial life celebration will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron with the Rev. Mike Galinato officiating. Interment will follow at Freedom Cemetery, near Waldron. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Waldron.
Debbie's family will visit with friends 1-2 p.m. Friday at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 6, 2019