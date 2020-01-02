Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Mannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Mannon

Send Flowers
Deborah Mannon Obituary
Deborah Mannon
Deborah "Debbie" I. Mannon, 68, of Gore died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Muskogee, Okla.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Gore with burial at Stevenson Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Dale; a daughter, Amber Woods of the home; three sons, Tim Mannon of Broken Arrow, Okla., Brad Mannon of Corvallis, Ore., and Jonathan Mannon of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a brother, Gary Anderson of Gore; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -