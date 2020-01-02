|
|
|
Deborah Mannon
Deborah "Debbie" I. Mannon, 68, of Gore died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Muskogee, Okla.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Gore with burial at Stevenson Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Dale; a daughter, Amber Woods of the home; three sons, Tim Mannon of Broken Arrow, Okla., Brad Mannon of Corvallis, Ore., and Jonathan Mannon of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a brother, Gary Anderson of Gore; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 3, 2020