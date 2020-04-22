Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Steep Hill Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Deborah Osborn Obituary
Deborah Osborn
Deborah Dawn Ellis-Osborn, 53, of Hot Springs passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home. Deborah spent her life being a homemaker and an interior decorator. She loved cooking, gardening, motorsports, especially monster trucks, and dirt track racing. She was a loving mother, aunt and sister and a devoted Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudell Ellis and Mary Ellis.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Larry Osborn; a son, Michael Osborn of Hot Springs; two sisters, Tina Kennedy of Bonnerdale and Mary Dunn of Boise, Idaho; and three brothers, Ronnie Ellis, Lynn Ellis and Robben Ellis, all of Hot Springs.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Steep Hill Cemetery in Fort Smith with Pastor Brandon Westgate officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Kennedy, Anthony Ault, Richard Martinez, Jonathan Dumler, Gabriel Brooks and David Clark.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2020
