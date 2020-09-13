Deborah Rogers
Deborah Jo Rogers, 67, of Westwego, La., passed away at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith.
Debbie was a retired medical transcriptionist. She had an admiration for quilting, and donated quilts to veterans and their families through the Quilts of Valor project. She cherished her fur babies. Debbie was a beloved member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She is survived by her husband, John Rogers; children, Tina Marie Toups and Trent Reid; step-children, Laura Smith, Elizabeth Maria Smith, Michael Smith, Loyal Gabriel Smith and Allen Smith; grandchildren, Tim Reid, Courtney Reid, Kayla Reid, Maranda Toups, Draco Horn; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Marsha Gauthreaux and Phlyllis Joy Elliott; her best friend for over 40 years, Marie Toups; and her nieces and nephews, Gregory Bowers, Keith and Chris Ely, Craig, Chad and Stacy Reid, Missie Abadie, Ernest Elliott (god child), Randy Reid and Christy Pitre. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Earl Reid and Irene Dufrene Reid; and brothers, Curtis Reid and Darryl Reid.
She will continue to be loved, and missed by all. May her legacy of quilting, passion for community, and love of others carry on.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Greenwood, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home of Greenwood. Interment will be in the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
.