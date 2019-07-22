|
Deborah Scoggins
Deborah S. Scoggins, of Wister, was born April 30, 1945, in Maywood, Calif., to Dewey and Mary (Daniels) Hunt and passed away July 19, 2018, in Fort Smith at the age of 74.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ray Scoggins of the home; daughter, Monica Marquez and husband Steve of Fort Smith; sons, Mark Scoggins of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., and John Scoggins and wife Charlene of Whittier, Calif.; grandchildren; Cody, Jared, Andrew, Tracy, Jaclyn, John and Jordyn; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and loved ones.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Mary Hunt; three brothers, Jimmy Hunt, Fred Hunt and Larry Hunt; and one sister, Charlotte Jacobs.
She loved her church and thoroughly enjoyed community theater, but her family was most important to her.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Pastor Victor Sweet officiating. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on July 23, 2019