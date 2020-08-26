Deborah Whittington
Deborah (Harmon) Whittington, 68, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. She was born Oct. 27, 1951, in Kansas City, Kan., to Robert Harmon and Dolores (Bowman) Harmon.
She was a 1969 graduate of Southside High School and her family was charter members of Wesley United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. She and her husband Larry, who she was married to for 40 years before he died in 2010, lived in many different cities and states due to his service as a U.S. Marine and his civilian career.
Just before Larry died, Debbie and Larry moved from their home church, Trinity Hill United Methodist Church in Kentucky, to live in Virginia with their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. They established a new home church at Saint Mathias United Methodist Church, where Debbie attended until last fall when she moved back to the local area with her family and became a member of Heritage United Methodist Church. She had a love and passion for teaching others the Word of God and always shared her love of teaching God's Word in the churches and communities everywhere she went. She embodied the servant spirit of Jesus Christ and through ministry spread the love of Jesus to every person she came in contact with every day.
She is survived by two sons, Eric Whittington and wife Durell of Mountainburg and Scott Whittington of Dublin, Ga.; two sisters, Suzanne Gibson and husband Mike of Fort Smith and Charlotte Garner and husband Ronnie of Benton; two grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at Heritage United Methodist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. The service will be streamed online from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at www.youtube.com/c/HeritageChurchVanBuren/live
or go to http://heritage.church
for any changes or updates.
Deborah will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the education or building funds at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1604 Pointer Trail, Van Buren, AR 72956; or the church of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.