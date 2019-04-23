|
Debra Bagby-Robinson
Debra Faye Bagby-Robinson left this world to be with her Savior on April 20, 2019. She died at a local hospital surrounded by her friends and family. She was born Oct. 31, 1955, in Little Rock to Marie and Paul Bagby. She graduated from Dardanelle High School in 1973, where she played the piano and sang in the choir. She was a singer for The Spiritualettes. She was a member of Bethel AME Church in Dardanelle and later became a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Paul and Marie Bagby; aunt and uncle,Labilia and Joe and Bagby; and her best friend, Cynthia Jean Woods.
She is survived by her two daughters, Erica Williams and Bianca Williams, both of Fort Smith; her significant other, Dean Eric Williams Sr. of Fort Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle with the Revs. Charles Kellybrew, Kenneth Kellybrew, John Holland and Marvin Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Nebo Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the chapel, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be O.J. Woods, Ray Webster, Andy Johnson, Leonard Thompson, Roddney Thompson and Sulamon Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are James Obie Woods, William Webster, Rev. Charles Kellybrew, Rev. Kenneth Kellybrew and Rev. Marvin Thompson.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019