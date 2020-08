Or Copy this URL to Share

Debra Bair

Debra Ann (Caughman) Bair, 66, of Sallisaw died Aug. 3, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, John; a daughter, Sylvia Stafford; two sons, John Bair II and David Bair; his stepfather, H.C. Pugh; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store