Debra DeCeine Bradley, age 62, passed away June 18, 2019, at her residence in Baker City, Ore.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel in Baker City.
Debra was born Oct. 4, 1956, in Baker City to Roy and Dora (Radabaugh) Burris. She attended Baker High School. On May 27, 1975, Debra married Robert Bradley in Fort Smith. She worked as a pharmacy tech for Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith until her retirement.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Bradley of Baker City; son, Matthew Bradley of Greenwood; grandson, Braxton Bradley of Greenwood; brother, David Burris of Baker City; and sister, Sandra Allison of Ocean Park, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Dora Burris.
Memorial contributions in memory of Debra may be made to Best Friends of Baker through Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Debra, visit www.grayswestco.com.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
