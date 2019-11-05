|
Debra Gunselman
Debra Jane Gunselman, 65, of Barling passed from this life Nov. 4, 2019, in Barling. She was born March 8, 1954, in Cambridge, England, to Gerald and Barbara Redding. Debra had worked as a clerk for St. Edward Mercy Medical Center and was a longtime member at Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Debra enjoy spending her free time reading, sewing and crocheting. She enjoyed traveling, especially going to Branson, Mo., and the beach.
Debra is survived by her husband, Ray; her children, son Christopher Eugene Anderson and his wife Amy of Virginia Beach, Va., son Benjamin Troy Anderson and his wife Sarah of Barling, daughter Megan Lee Beane and her husband Jerry of Van Buren, son Eric Ray Gunselman and his wife Janette of Fort Smith and son Wesley Byron Gunselman and his wife Jane of Fort Worth, Texas; her mother, Barbara Ann Redding of Fort Smith; her sisters, Susan Hope and Judy Johnston and her husband David, all of Fort Smith; her brother, David Redding and his wife Lisa of Van Buren; her mother-in-law, Patricia Gunselman; as well as 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are her sons, Christopher, Benjamin, Eric and Wesley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Missions Ministry, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019