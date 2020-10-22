1/1
Debra Hobbs
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Hobbs
Debra Gail Hobbs, 60, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 14, 1960, in Fort Smith.
Debbie, although homebound due to illness, lived out her faith and served her family and friends by praying daily for them. She was a member of St. Michael's Church in Van Buren. She will be remembered for her humor and ability to make people laugh, which she definitely inherited from her dad.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hobbs Jr.; a sister, Carla Hobbs; her grandparents, Richard Hobbs Sr. (Mary), Tessie Ambrose (Joseph) and George Littlejohn.
She is survived by her mother, Frances Litttlejohn Hobbs; two brothers, Father Rick Hobbs of Fort Smith and Race Hobbs (Robin) of Van Buren; a sister, Pamela Hobbs Foster (Mike) of High Point, N.C.; her Himalayan cat, Precious; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral Mass and burial will be held under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved