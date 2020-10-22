Debra Hobbs

Debra Gail Hobbs, 60, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 14, 1960, in Fort Smith.

Debbie, although homebound due to illness, lived out her faith and served her family and friends by praying daily for them. She was a member of St. Michael's Church in Van Buren. She will be remembered for her humor and ability to make people laugh, which she definitely inherited from her dad.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hobbs Jr.; a sister, Carla Hobbs; her grandparents, Richard Hobbs Sr. (Mary), Tessie Ambrose (Joseph) and George Littlejohn.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Litttlejohn Hobbs; two brothers, Father Rick Hobbs of Fort Smith and Race Hobbs (Robin) of Van Buren; a sister, Pamela Hobbs Foster (Mike) of High Point, N.C.; her Himalayan cat, Precious; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral Mass and burial will be held under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



