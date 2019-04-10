|
|
Debra Ledbetter
Debra Jean Ledbetter, 59, of Mulberry passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Tulsa. Debra was born March 22, 1960, in Battle Creek, Mich., the daughter of Robert MCcann and Mona (Brizendine) MCcann. Debra loved to camp. She loved animals, especially Halo, Dixie, Bo and Pretty, who were her favorites. Debra liked to spend her time refurbishing antiques. She loved life and those around her loved that about her. She will be eternally loved by her husband, Tuffy.
Debra is survived by her husband, Roger "Tuffy" Ledbetter; one sister, Darlene D'amico and Larry Bomar of Alma; two brothers, Bobby MCcann and Charity of Greenwood and Robby Wolford of Michigan; numerous nieces and nephews that had a special place in her heart; as well as other family and friends. She loved her entire family and they miss her already.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Service for Debra will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church of God in Mountainburg with Pastor Kerry England Officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Muskogee.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2019