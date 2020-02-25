Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Riddle

Send Flowers
Debra Riddle Obituary
Debra Riddle
Debra Riddle, 60, of Muldrow died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Muldrow.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
She is survived by a daughter, Faith Reed of Liberty; two sons, Miles Holt of Roland and Wesley Riddle of Fort Smith; her mother, Alene Walther of the home; two sisters, Penny Dornan of northwest Arkansas and April Nichols of Van Buren; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -