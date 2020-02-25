|
|
|
Debra Riddle
Debra Riddle, 60, of Muldrow died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Muldrow.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
She is survived by a daughter, Faith Reed of Liberty; two sons, Miles Holt of Roland and Wesley Riddle of Fort Smith; her mother, Alene Walther of the home; two sisters, Penny Dornan of northwest Arkansas and April Nichols of Van Buren; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020