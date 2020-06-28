Debra Sampley

Debra Lynn Sampley, age 63, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was a graduate of Mountainburg High School and received her business degree from Arkansas Tech University at Ozark. After retiring from Whirlpool, she devoted her life as a rehab counselor with Hearts of Hope ministry.

Debra was preceded in death by a son John Sampley; a granddaughter, Brooklyn Sampley; her husband Danny Sampley; and her beloved mom and dad, Mable and Charles Morrow.

She is survived by a daughter Michelle Dowdy (Jason); and two sons, Richard Poor (Mindy) and Joey Atwell; her father, Floyd Atwell; two sisters, Karen Simmons (Fred) and Dianne Neighbors (Billy); and a brother, Roger Atwell (Debbie). Debra had 11 grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Derrick, Noah, Makailey, Nathan, Danny, Dylan, Alexandra, Mackenzie, Devon, Marianna and Camillia; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 at Gracelawn Cemetery Pavilion in Van Buren. Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

If you never met her, you missed a beautiful soul. If you did meet her you know she had a heart so full of love and faith for her family and friends. Helping and serving others was her passion in life. Debra was an amazing woman who loved hard and she is now rejoicing with the Lord and those who went before her. Her smile and unconditional love will be missed. Until we meet again momma, we will celebrate your life and the legacy you left behind.



