1957 - 2020-06-26
Debra Lynn Sampley, 63, of Mountainburg died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gracelawn Cemetery Pavilion in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Dowdy; two sons, Richard Poor and Joey Atwell; her father, Floyd Atwell; two sisters, Karen Simmons and Dianne Neighbors; a brother, Roger Atwell; and 11 grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Gracelawn Cemetery Pavilion (service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page)
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
