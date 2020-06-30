Or Copy this URL to Share

Debra Sampley

Debra Lynn Sampley, 63, of Mountainburg died Friday, June 26, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gracelawn Cemetery Pavilion in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Dowdy; two sons, Richard Poor and Joey Atwell; her father, Floyd Atwell; two sisters, Karen Simmons and Dianne Neighbors; a brother, Roger Atwell; and 11 grandchildren.



