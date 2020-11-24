1/
Debra Self-Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Self-Rogers
Debra Sue Self-Rogers, 75, of Arkoma died Nov. 23, 2020, in Arkoma.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Anita Kool and Tara Cassatt; a sister, Annette Price; two brothers, Kenneth and William Self; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agent & Mallory Martin Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved