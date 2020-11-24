Debra Self-Rogers

Debra Sue Self-Rogers, 75, of Arkoma died Nov. 23, 2020, in Arkoma.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by two daughters, Anita Kool and Tara Cassatt; a sister, Annette Price; two brothers, Kenneth and William Self; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



