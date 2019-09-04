Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Stevens


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Stevens Obituary
Debra Stevens
Debra Ann Stevens, 47, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Debbie was a member of East Side Baptist Church where she taught a Sunday school class full of young children for many years. She did not have any children, but she did love dogs. She had a white poodle named Sammy that she took everywhere with her.
Debbie was a very kind, loving and caring person, she would go out of her way to do for others as well as help others. She will be dearly missed.
Her husband, Marcus Stevens; her mother, Nancy Organ; multiple family members and friends; as well as the people that she worked with survive her.
Debbie will be cremated Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online tribute, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now