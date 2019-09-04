|
|
Debra Stevens
Debra Ann Stevens, 47, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Debbie was a member of East Side Baptist Church where she taught a Sunday school class full of young children for many years. She did not have any children, but she did love dogs. She had a white poodle named Sammy that she took everywhere with her.
Debbie was a very kind, loving and caring person, she would go out of her way to do for others as well as help others. She will be dearly missed.
Her husband, Marcus Stevens; her mother, Nancy Organ; multiple family members and friends; as well as the people that she worked with survive her.
Debbie will be cremated Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019