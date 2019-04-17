|
Dee Baker
Dee Baker, 79, of Barling passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a retired cook for Pocola Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Baker and Anna Grace Cowan; two stepsisters, Billie Jo Freeman and Sue Beth Booth; two stepbrothers, Don Cowan and Dan Cowan; and brother, Billy Wayne Baker.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home with interment at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Dee is survived by three brothers, Ron Staily of Albuquerque, N.M., Carl Boyd Cowan of Barling and Robert Cowan of Claremore, Okla.; seven sisters, Jo Dell Williams of Boston, T. Ann Jackson of Sallisaw, Rosa Peterson of Joplin, Mo., Jessie Springer of Pocola, Linnie Binyon of Charleston, Barbara Harris of Pocola and Marjorie Harrald of Siloam Springs; and stepsister, Anna Faye Waiton of Abilene, Texas.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2019