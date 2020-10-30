1/1
Dee Wilson
Dee Wilson
Dee Wilson, 84, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at a local hospital. She retired from Dixie Cup in Fort Smith and was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilson; a son, Howard Wilson; and her parents, Charlie and Jospehine (Smith) Strachan.
She is survived by five daughters, Kay Shadowens, Shelia Morse and Talisa Wormke, all of Van Buren, Sharon James of Itasca, Texas, and Rose Woodrome of Seattle; four sons, Ricky Anderton of Van Buren, Randy Anderton of Minneapolis, Robert Wilson of Spartan, Mo., and Bruce Wilson of Caneville, Mo.; a brother, Jim Strachan of Arlington, Texas; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Duncan, Cody Duncan, Red Dog Tuck, Steven James, Robert James and Kevin Tudor.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
NOV
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ocker Memorial Chapel
