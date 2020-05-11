|
|
DeEsta Shaffer
DeEsta Rose Shaffer, 91, of Ozark died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Ozark surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Sugar City, Colo., to Dr. E.W. and Mary A. Newton Pillstrom. She was a homemaker, a registered nurse and a long-term care administrator. She was also an avid golfer, fisherman, bowler and a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gus Shaffer; three brothers, Newton, Dr. Lawrence and Edward William Pillstrom; a sister, Mary Ann Young; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Shaffer.
She is survived by a sister, Sally Jane Jones of Ozark; four sons, Newton Ray Shaffer and wife Brenda, Don Ed Shaffer and wife Mary Lou, David Ralph Shaffer and Jack Shaffer and wife Jennifer, all of Ozark; nine grandchildren, Ashley Shaffer Miles, Holly Price, Heather Grimes, Ivy Shaffer, DeEsta Shaffer, Jake Shaffer, Jacey Cooper, Eric Shaffer and Katie Shaffer; and nine great-grandchildren, Ethan, Natalie and Harris Marcotte, Lily Price, Heaven and Shaffer Grimes, Ayden Shaffer and Avery and Ian Cooper.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12 at Highland Cemetery with the Rev. Ted Darling officiating, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Miles, Justin Price, Richard Grimes, Kevin Kannett, Alan D'Appollonio and Jason Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ozark c/o Ozark High School, 1631 Hillbilly Drive, Ozark, AR 72949; or Calvary Baptist School, 1504 W. School St., Ozark, AR 72949.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2020