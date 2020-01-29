|
Delano Bean
Delano Renna Bean was born April 19, 1945, and passed away Jan. 23, 2020. She retired from Graphic Packaging in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Zona Kirk; two sisters, Martha Fairchild and Kneola Walker; and three brothers, Rudy Moore, Cecil Dyer and Leon Moore.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Leonard Bean of Van Buren; a son-in-law, Terry Kirk of Van Buren; three brothers, Wayne Dyer of Bay St. Louis, Miss., Jimmy Dyer of Pine Bluff and Walter Moore of Elton, Ill.; two granddaughters, Brianna and Amanda Hines, both of Van Buren; a grandson, Larry Hines of Van Buren; a great-granddaughter, Remington Hines; two great-grandsons, Gabe Hines-Gonzales and Riley McGrew; and her estranged daughter and grandson, Zelda Plaster and Lealyn Newton.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. There will be no formal service at this time.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Almost Home Animal Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020