Delano Null
Delano "Rod" Null, 81, of Van Buren, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born April 27, 1939, in Robertsburg, W. Va., to Earl and Dorothy (Menninger) Null.
He served in both the U.S. Air Force and Army, completing 21 years of active duty service. He served two tours in Vietnam as an Army aircraft maintenance officer and pilot, retiring as a chief warrant officer 3 in 1977.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Eloise (Null) Wolf; and two brothers, Fravel and David Null.
He is survived by two sons, Rodney Mark Null and wife Tammy Michelle of Fort Smith and Jimmy David Null and wife Nancy Joyce of Mannford, Okla.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Buggy Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Rose officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com
.