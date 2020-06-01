Delbert Bridges III
Delbert "Bing Bong" CarlBridges III, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born May 3, 1949, in Van Buren to Delbert Jr. and Ruby (James) Bridges. He was a security guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a son, Carl Joe Bridges of Van Buren; two stepdaughters, Donna Huggins of Van Buren and Denell Pain of Oklahoma; a sister, Janie Bridges of Van Buren; two brothers, Phillip Bridges and Michael Don Bridges, both of Van Buren; and four grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Delbert "Bing Bong" CarlBridges III, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born May 3, 1949, in Van Buren to Delbert Jr. and Ruby (James) Bridges. He was a security guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a son, Carl Joe Bridges of Van Buren; two stepdaughters, Donna Huggins of Van Buren and Denell Pain of Oklahoma; a sister, Janie Bridges of Van Buren; two brothers, Phillip Bridges and Michael Don Bridges, both of Van Buren; and four grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.