Delbert Bridges III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert Bridges III
Delbert "Bing Bong" CarlBridges III, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born May 3, 1949, in Van Buren to Delbert Jr. and Ruby (James) Bridges. He was a security guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a son, Carl Joe Bridges of Van Buren; two stepdaughters, Donna Huggins of Van Buren and Denell Pain of Oklahoma; a sister, Janie Bridges of Van Buren; two brothers, Phillip Bridges and Michael Don Bridges, both of Van Buren; and four grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved