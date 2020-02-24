Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Delmi Sanabria

Delmi Sanabria Obituary
Delmi Sanabria
Delmi Sanabria, 60, of Barling died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Amen Baptist Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Remberto; three daughters, Delmi and Brenda Sanabria of Barling and Sandra Mazquita of Van Buren; and eight grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 25, 2020
