Delores Daniels

Deloris O. Daniels, 91, passed away May 2, 2020 in Fort Smith. She was born July 31, 1928, in Farmer City, Ill., the only child of Oren Glenn and Vivienne (Woodward) Orr of Escondido, Calif. She was the wife of the late David A. Daniels. Lorrie worked hard to care for her husband, who was a type 1 diabetic, and her family. She enjoyed horseback riding, painting and traveling. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and sharing the gospel with her family and her community.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by a cousin who was like a sister, Marji Palmer (Chuck) of Escondido; four children, Susan Carter (Tony) of Fort Smith, Steve Daniels (Nancy) of New York, Gail Romano (Chris) of South Carolina and James "Jed" Daniels of Washington; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C., 20090; or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037.



