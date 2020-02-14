Home

1939 - 2020
Delores Jean Lawrence, 80, of Smithville, Okla., died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Beasley-Wood Chapel in Mena with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hatfield.
She is survived by two daughters, Jean Denton-Pfaff of Smithville and Lottie Lewis of Waldron; a son, Rodney Lawrence of Bay City, Texas; two sisters, Edra Mayes of McMinville, Ore., and Dixie Keith of Vancover, Wash.; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020
