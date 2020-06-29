Delores McMullin
Delores JoAn McMullin, 87, of Fort Smith passed from this life on June 26, 2020. She was born Feb. 11, 1933, in Perry, Iowa, to Frank and Hazel Lark.
Delores and her family lived in Prairie City, Iowa, for 53 years before moving to Fort Smith. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Mark, Eric and Craig McMullin; a sister, Lois; and three brothers, Frank Jr., Berle and Blair.
Delores is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Eugene B. McMullin of Fort Smith; two sons, Brad McMullin of Fort Smith; and Kurt McMullin (Nobuko) of Santa Clara, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Alice McMullin of Berkeley, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Parker, Kassidy, Taro, Chiyo, Jun and Sen; a great-grandson, Myles; and numerous extended family and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In honor of Delores, memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.