Delores Reames

Delores "Dee" Carol Reames, 65, of Fort Smith passed away June 8, 2020. She was born July 26, 1954, in Paris to Norma Nell and Elton Law. She was a 1972 graduate of County Line High School. Married for over 47 years, she wed Ernest "Ernie" Reames on March 16, 1973. Their marriage was full of love and commitment, and was a great example to all they encountered.

Ernie and Dee moved to Fort Smith in 1976. She began her career in pediatric dentistry as a dental assistant in the late '70s. In 1980, she started working at Dr. James L. Lee, DDS., where she remained employed until she retired in 2014, after almost 36 years. During this time, she gained many lasting friendships and had many fun adventures.

In 1984, Dee had a daughter, Lindsey. Almost six years to the day later, her son Adam was born. She loved her children well. She always strove to make even a mundane task fun and there are so many laughs and good memories. In 2009, she became a grandmother; her pride and joy was her granddaughter Anniston, who calls her "Big Momma."

Dee lived a joy-filled life and enjoyed every moment to its fullest. She loved traveling, but Florida beaches were her favorite destination. She was an avid slalom water-skier, knee boarder and tuber, and spent many weekends at Lake Ouachita with family and friends. Her smile was always the biggest when riding the tube with Anniston. One of her other favorite pastimes was walking with her best friend, Wanda. Her smile was contagious and her love for life inspiring.

Dee was a member of Community Bible Church in Fort Smith. She became a Christian at a young age and lived most every day as an example of faith. While her family and friends are grieving the loss, they have comfort and peace knowing she's in the arms of Jesus and they'll see her again.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Buddy Law; a brother-in-law, Jerry Chastain; and multiple relatives and friends.

She's survived by her husband, Ernie Reames; her daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey and Nick Kennedy; granddaughter, Anniston Kennedy; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Lauren Reames; sister, Sue Chastain; sister-in-law, Gayla Law, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside service with family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at White Bluff Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dee Reames Memorial c/o Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store