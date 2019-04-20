|
Delores Smith
Delores Lanelle Smith was born Feb. 19, 1939. She was a graduate of Fort Smith High School, class of 1957. She married Roscoe Smith Sept. 23, 1957, for forever 61 years. She was voted Miss Transportation Fort Smith representing Frontier Airlines in 1965. Delores was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi and an avid bowler and league member. She worked as a cost accountant for Whirlpool Corp., leaving Whirlpool at the age of 37 to attend Westark College, where she received her registered nursing degree and proudly served as an ICU nurse for 37 years, until she retired from Sparks Hospital. Delores loved the outdoors on her time off, whether it be fishing, boating, gardening or spending time with her grandchildren. Delores earned her heavenly wings April 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Kenny; her mother, Madge Kagen; and her father, Russell Kagen.
She is survived by husband, Roscoe Smith; son, Russell Smith and wife Terri of Greenwood; daughter, Pam Baker and husband Billy of Springdale; five grandchildren, Hayden Smith and wife Kayla of Fort Smith, Garrett Smith and Colt Rogers of Greenwood, Melissa Lawrence and husband Brent of Springdale and Billy Baker Jr, of Springdale; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019