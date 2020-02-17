|
|
Delores True
Delores True, 76, of Roland was welcomed home by Jesus on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020, in Roland, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born Feb, 25, 1943, in Clinton to Freda Rea (Duncan) Bolden and Arlie Claude Bolden. She married Tommy True on Dec. 18, 1964, in Fort Smith. She was a faithful servant of the church and was integral in church plays and dramas. She was a devoted speaker in church. Delores enjoyed writing and was an impressive artist. Her love for animals ran deep. She was uplifting and always had words of encouragement for anyone in need. Although small in stature, her motivation was larger than life. She was always up for a challenge and always had a prayer for those in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Kelly Redden.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy of the home; a son, Jody True of Roland; a sister, Niki Harrison and Don of Van Buren; a niece, Shanna Daniels and fiancé Jeff Howard; two great-nephews, Tanner Daniels and Boston Daniels and Karli; a great-great-niece, Josie Dot Daniels; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation online at www.alsa.org/donate.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 18, 2020