Delores Wiederkehr
Delores Elizabeth Wiederkehr, age 90 , of Altus died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Altus. She was our beloved, gentle, kind, creative, joy-spirited and faithful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Delores had a magical aura that was felt by everyone who knew her. She was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Hartman to John and Marie Eveld Plugge. Delores lived in the Altus-Hartman area her entire life; she was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Mother's Society. Delores was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Extension Homemakers and the Fred Astaire Dance Studio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo J. Wiederkehr; a son, Mark J. Wiederkehr; and four brothers, Ralph, Gilbert, Wilfred and Roman Plugge.
She is survived by six children, Gary Wiederkehr and wife Vickie, Gail Clark and husband C.L., Brenda Wiederkehr and husband Joe Power, Barbara Culver and husband David, Marcia Wiederkehr and Kevin Wiederkehr and wife MeLissa; a sister, Estella Hilton; a brother, Richard Plugge and wife Betty; brothers-in-law, Matthew Wiederkehr and wife Bobbie and Al Wiederkehr and wife Linda; sisters-in-law, Emily Schroeder and husband Bernard, Rebecca Wiederkehr and husband Lee Potts, Delores Neumeier and husband Don, Toni Plugge and Shirley Plugge; 14 grandchildren, Brian Wiederkehr and wife Monica, Adam Wiederkehr, Kristen Sharum and husband Jerry, Ashley Clark, Corbet Clark III and wife Bethany, Brad Culver and wife Jessie, Ben Culver and wife Ashley, Joel Tyler, Courtney Thomas and husband Ryan, Ali Tyler, Luke Tyler, Katja Wiederkehr, Daria Wiederkehr and Cass Wiederkehr; and 14 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew and Malorie Wiederkehr, Sam, Marcus and Katie Sharum, Leo and Etta Clark, Kayla, Holly, Dean and David Culver and Eila and Everett Thomas.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altus with Father Jerome Kodell OSB and Father Pius Ajunwa LWU officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altus.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Wiederkehr, Adam Wiederkehr, Corbet Clark III, Brad Culver, Ben Culver, Joel Tyler, Luke Tyler and Cass Wiederkehr.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and godchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Arkansas Children's Hospital, or St. Mary's Restoration Fund.
Published in Times Record on July 11, 2019