Deloris Soucy

Deloris Dodd Soucy, 89, of Fort Smith died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born Aug. 8, 1931, to Hazel and Earl Dodd in Fort Smith.
Deloris was very active in her church for many years. She taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith and after converting to the Catholic faith, she and her husband Marc enjoyed their time working together with Marriage Encounter.
Deloris and Marc raised five children and experienced great joy from watching their family grow with the birth of every grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Marcel L Soucy; and her parents.
Deloris is survived by two daughters, Vicki Melton and husband Ron and Colette Bushkuhl and husband David; three sons, Mark Soucy and wife Theresa, Andre Soucy and Noel Soucy and wife Beverly; a sister, Mary Weaver and husband Wendell; and a brother, Robert Dodd and wife Linda. Deloris was known as "Memere" by her grandchildren, Carly Flanagan, Michelle Ketchum, Michael Soucy, Alex Frazier and husband Chase, Emily and Andre Soucy, Kyle Soucy and wife Adrianna, Evan Soucy and wife Victoria, Dr. Rachel Fiori and husband Sammy, Bryan, Andrew and Daniel Bushkuhl and Katie Bushkuhl and Joshua Blackstock; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great- great-grandchild.
Private family graveside service will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, P.O. Box 1866, Fort Smith, AR 72902; or Heart of Hospice Foundation online at www.heartofhospicefoundation.net
